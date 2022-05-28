From Juri Ratas, President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to you and your staff for the excellent and warm welcome you afforded our delegation during the recent working visit we had to the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was a great pleasure and honour for me personally and for the Estonian delegation to visit your country and your office.

I believe that you share my view that the meeting we held will contribute significantly to strengthening the relations between our two countries in the future. I am convinced that sharing experiences and finding solutions together will tighten the ties and enhance cooperation possibilities and networking in our mutual areas of interest.

Reiterating my congratulations on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, I ask you to accept Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Juri Ratas

President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia