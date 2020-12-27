From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Due to selfless service to the Motherland, resolute protection of national interests, far-sighted and constructive policy as the head of state you have rightly earned the great respect of your people and high influence within the international community.

Under your strong leadership, the brotherly Azerbaijan managed to restore its territorial integrity according to the Charter of the United Nations and the UN Security Council resolutions, and made great strides in socio-economic development and in strengthening national solidarity.

In the person of you, Kazakhstan has a truly reliable friend and partner who is interested in dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between our countries, mutually fruitful economic and trade relations in the Caspian region.

I am confident that the friendship and cultural relativity of our people will continue to be a strong basis of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I wish you success in your high state activities for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan