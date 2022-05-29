From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday - the Independence Day.

Under your wise leadership, Azerbaijan has made great strides in strengthening its statehood, improving the social and economic well-being of the people and raising the country's international influence.

Kazakhstan sincerely rejoices in the achievements of brotherly people of Azerbaijan and pays special attention to comprehensive deepening of bilateral cooperation.

In this regard, I accept with pleasure your invitation to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the results of the forthcoming negotiations will allow to discover fully the huge potential of bilateral interaction and raise the Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations to a qualitatively new level.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you new successes in your highly responsible activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan