    From Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

    28.05.2019 [15:04]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Esteemed Mr President,

    I extend to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day, and ask you to convey to your friendly people that the people of the United Arab Emirates feel proud in this regard.

    I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, continued success and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

    Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.

    Sincerely,

    Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

    President of the United Arab Emirates

