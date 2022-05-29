From Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, I sincerely congratulate you, the government and people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

I am confident that the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Korea and Azerbaijan will expand and develop in line with the wills and interests of the two countries’ peoples.

I wish you success in your activity for the welfare of the people of your country.

Sincerely,

Kim Jong-un

Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army