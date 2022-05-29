  • HOMEPAGE
    From Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army

    29.05.2022 [15:18]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    On behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, I sincerely congratulate you, the government and people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

    I am confident that the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Korea and Azerbaijan will expand and develop in line with the wills and interests of the two countries’ peoples.

    I wish you success in your activity for the welfare of the people of your country.

    Sincerely,

     
    Kim Jong-un
    Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army

