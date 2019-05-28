From Klaus Werner Iohanniss, President of Romania
28.05.2019 [14:37]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr President,
I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you along with the wishes for prosperity to the whole people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, the Republic Day.
Taking this pleasant opportunity, I express my confidence that built on a solid foundation the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan will continue expanding and deepening.
Please accept, Mr President, the assurance of my highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Klaus Werner Iohanniss
President of Romania
