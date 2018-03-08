From Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

The news of the fire that swept through a drug rehabilitation center in Baku killing scores of people deeply saddened me. On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and my own, please accept deep and sincere condolences for all those who perished in this unfortunate event.

We stand in solidarity with all the citizens of your country and are compassionate for the families of the victims. Mr President, please convey to them the expressions of our sympathy and support in overcoming this tragic fire.

Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

President of the Republic of Croatia