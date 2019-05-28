From Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s national day, it is my pleasure to extend, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and my own, most cordial congratulations and best wishes for the prosperity of your state and citizens.

The Republic of Croatia highly appreciates the friendly and partnership relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan. I strongly believe that our friendly ties and cooperation that have progressed in many sectors will continue to strengthen in the interest of advancing mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples.

I fondly recall your official visit to the Republic of Croatia, which provided additional guidelines for strengthening our partnership and excellent bilateral cooperation. As we have underlined in our discussions and in the talks between our delegations, great potential exists for enhancing and deepening collaboration between the Republic of Croatia and the Republic of Azerbaijan from energy and the economy, to culture, science, technology and education. I am hopeful that in the coming period collaboration will improve between Croatian and Azerbaijani companies.

Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic,

President of the Republic of Croatia