From Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali, spouse of former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali
08.10.2020 [19:34]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency Mr. President,
In solidarity with people of Azerbaijan and remembering visit of late Boutros Boutros-Ghali to Azerbaijan, his meetings with President Heydar Aliyev and his efforts to promote peace.
He loved so much Azerbaijan, and President Heydar Aliyev.
Sincerely,
Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali
Spouse of former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali
