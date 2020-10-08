  • HOMEPAGE
    From Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali, spouse of former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali

    08.10.2020 [19:34]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency Mr. President,

    In solidarity with people of Azerbaijan and remembering visit of late Boutros Boutros-Ghali to Azerbaijan, his meetings with President Heydar Aliyev and his efforts to promote peace.

    He loved so much Azerbaijan, and President Heydar Aliyev.

    Sincerely,

     

    Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali

    Spouse of former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali

