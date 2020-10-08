From Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali, spouse of former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Your Excellency Mr. President, In solidarity with people of Azerbaijan and remembering visit of late Boutros Boutros-Ghali to Azerbaijan, his meetings with President Heydar Aliyev and his efforts to promote peace. He loved so much Azerbaijan, and President Heydar Aliyev. Sincerely, Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali Spouse of former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali

