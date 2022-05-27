  • HOMEPAGE
    From Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal

    27.05.2022 [20:58]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Mister President,

    On the occasion of your country’s national day, I have the pleasure of sending you my warmest congratulations.

    I add my best wishes for your well-being and continued progress for you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    I would like, on this happy occasion, to renew to you my readiness to work with you to strengthen the relations of cordial friendship between our two countries.

    High consideration,

    Macky Sall

    President of the Republic of Senegal

