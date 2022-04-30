From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the state and people of Palestine and on my own behalf, I am glad to convey to you, and through you to your government and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, the sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Palestine and the fraternal Republic of Azerbaijan.

The relations of brotherhood and cooperation that have existed between our peoples and countries for decades have witnessed growth and development we are proud of. I would like to emphasize that we attach great importance to the cause of raising our bilateral relations to the highest level, building up joint efforts to open new horizons in the interests of our countries and peoples.

Taking this important diplomatic opportunity, I express our admiration for the process of creation and elevation of Azerbaijan, the will and wisdom of its leadership and people for the sake of future development and progress.

I highly appreciate your position of solidarity supporting the legitimate struggle of our people for a just solution to their problem, achieving freedom and independence, building a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Dear brother, please accept my best regards. I wish you the best of health, happiness and success, and your country and people prosperity and progress.

Sincerely,

Mahmoud Abbas

President of the State of Palestine

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization