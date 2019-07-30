From Michael Higgins, President of Ireland

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The people of Ireland join with me in conveying to Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day.

We also avail of this opportunity to send best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Michael Higgins

President of Ireland