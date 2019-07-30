    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Michael Higgins, President of Ireland

    30.07.2019 [18:36]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    The people of Ireland join with me in conveying to Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day.

    We also avail of this opportunity to send best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

    Sincerely,

    Michael Higgins

    President of Ireland

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Michael Higgins, President of Ireland
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    30.07.2019 [09:43]
    His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco
    27.07.2019 [17:50]
    His Excellency Mr Martin Vizcarra Cornejo, President of the Republic of Peru
    26.07.2019 [19:15]
    From Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
    26.07.2019 [19:12]
    From Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia