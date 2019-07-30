From Michael Higgins, President of Ireland
AzerTAg.az
30.07.2019 [18:36]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
The people of Ireland join with me in conveying to Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day.
We also avail of this opportunity to send best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Michael Higgins
President of Ireland
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.07.2019 [09:43]
27.07.2019 [17:50]
26.07.2019 [19:15]
26.07.2019 [19:12]
MULTIMEDIA
30.07.2019 [21:52]
30.07.2019 [17:23]
30.07.2019 [15:37]
30.07.2019 [13:06]
30.07.2019 [20:14]
30.07.2019 [20:11]
30.07.2019 [18:10]
30.07.2019 [17:35]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
30.07.2019 [13:46]
30.07.2019 [13:38]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
15.07.2019 [00:50]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
26.07.2019 [09:38]
26.07.2019 [09:33]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note