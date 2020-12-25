  • HOMEPAGE
    From Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro

    25.12.2020 [20:31]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    On the occasion of your 59th birthday, please accept my most cordial congratulations and best wishes for good health, personal and family happiness, and professional successes.

    Even in these difficult times of the pandemic, our countries continue to show solidarity in action, thus contributing to the continuous strengthening of cooperation and close ties between Montenegro and Azerbaijan.

    I look forward to our future meetings and further progress of friendly Azerbaijan.

    Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and warm regards.

     

    Milo Đukanović

    President of Montenegro

