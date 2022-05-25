  • HOMEPAGE
    From Milos Zeman, President of the Czech Republic

    25.05.2022 [11:22]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    On behalf of the Czech people and on my own behalf, I would like to extend sincere congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday – the Independence Day. I wish you, your country and all the people of Azerbaijan well-being, togetherness and prosperity.

    I highly appreciate very good relations between the Czech Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I believe that they will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual cooperation in all spheres for the benefits of our two nations.

    Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Milos Zeman

    President of the Czech Republic

     

     

     

