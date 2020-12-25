From Mladen lvanic, Former Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

It is my pleasure to congratulate you on your birthday.

I remember with pleasure our previous meetings and I hope that you will continue to lead your country and people of Azerbaijan in a positive direction like you did in the past.

Mr. President, allow me also to thank you for our common family Nizami Ganjavi International Center, where we follow your vision and guidance.

Best wishes,

Mladen lvanic

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2002-2007

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center