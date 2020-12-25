  • HOMEPAGE
    From Mladen lvanic, Former Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    25.12.2020 [18:02]

    To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President Aliyev,

    It is my pleasure to congratulate you on your birthday.

    I remember with pleasure our previous meetings and I hope that you will continue to lead your country and people of Azerbaijan in a positive direction like you did in the past.

    Mr. President, allow me also to thank you for our common family Nizami Ganjavi International Center, where we follow your vision and guidance.

    Best wishes,

     

    Mladen lvanic

    Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2002-2007

    Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

