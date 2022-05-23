From Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of you country’s National Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your Excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania