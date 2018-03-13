From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

It was with deep sorrow and sadness to learn of a fire in Baku, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

Your Excellency, on this painful occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I stand by the bereaved families and share their grief in this tragic moment.

I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and also extend to Your Excellency my best wishes for your good health and success and for well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan