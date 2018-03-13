    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

    13.03.2018 [14:18]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    It was with deep sorrow and sadness to learn of a fire in Baku, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

    Your Excellency, on this painful occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    I stand by the bereaved families and share their grief in this tragic moment.

    I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and also extend to Your Excellency my best wishes for your good health and success and for well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    Sincerely,

     

    Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

    President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

