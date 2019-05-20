From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, I am honored to extend my sincere congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May - the Republic Day.

I was very pleased to have an opportunity to meet with you on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum in March and have discussions on various areas of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. It also gives me great satisfaction to see further development of our relations today.

Along with expressing my desire to expand relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries, I believe that the Republic of Azerbaijan will achieve greater development under your wise leadership.

Your Excellency, I wish you the best of health and success, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan