    From Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

    28.05.2019 [12:51]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency, my dear Brother,

    As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its national day, it gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest congratulations, together with my best wishes to you for good health and happiness, and to the people of Azerbaijan for further progress and prosperity, under your wise leadership.

    I should like you to know how much I value the brotherly bonds and mutual esteem between our peoples and how keen I am to continue working with you to further develop and expand our fruitful cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

    Yours sincerely,

    Mohammed VI

    King of Morocco

