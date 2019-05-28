From Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai
28.05.2019 [15:00]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Esteemed Mr President,
I extend to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, the Republic Day.
I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continuous progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.
With great respect and reverence
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates,
Ruler of Dubai
