From Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr President,

I extend to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, the Republic Day.

I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continuous progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.

With great respect and reverence

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates,

Ruler of Dubai