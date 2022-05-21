From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu
I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Independence Day. I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity.
With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
