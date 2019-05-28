From Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Esteemed Mr President, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to your friendly people on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day. I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continuous development and prosperity under your wise leadership. With deep respect and reverence Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates

