From Naruhito, Emperor of Japan
24.05.2019 [19:20]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.
Naruhito
Emperor of Japan
