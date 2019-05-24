His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country. Naruhito Emperor of Japan

AZERTAG.AZ : From Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

