    From Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

    24.05.2019 [19:20]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country.

     

    Naruhito

    Emperor of Japan

