From Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

On the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Vietnamese government and people, I would like to extend the warmest congratulations to you, and through you to Azerbaijani people.

We are happy for the grand socio-economic achievements gained by Azerbaijani people under the leadership of Your Excellency Mr President, which enhance Azerbaijan’s role and position regionally and globally.

Vietnam always appreciates and wishes to strengthen these fruitful relations in all spheres with Azerbaijan, which was established and nurtured by both countries’ generations of leaders and people, for the interests of both nations.

I highly appreciate the results of the cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan in recent time. I firmly believe that, with strong political will and joint efforts of the two countries’ leaders and people, friendship relations and cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan would be deepened effectively, contributing significantly to the development of both countries, for both peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world.

I wish Azerbaijan to ever prosper.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my wish for your health and success in your honourable position.

Nguyen Phu Trong

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam