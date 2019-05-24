From Nicola Selva and Michele Muratori, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, we would like to express on behalf of the people of San Marino and on our own name cordial greetings and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and sincere good wishes for your personal well-being and for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Nicola Selva and Michele Muratori

Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino