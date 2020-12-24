  • HOMEPAGE
    From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy

    24.12.2020 [09:12]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday. Your tireless activity, great talent and rich political experience contribute to the development of Azerbaijan and the advancement of your country's prestige on the international arena.

    I am confident that based on the traditions of good neighborliness, mutual understanding and integration, the relations of strategic partnership between our countries will continue developing and strengthening dynamically in the interest of the welfare of our two nations.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility.

    Best regards,

    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy

