    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    03.03.2018 [00:23]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties in a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

    I share the grief of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I offer condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died.

    I wish the injured the soonest recovery.

     

    Sincerely,

    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    04.03.2018 [13:35]
    From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
    04.03.2018 [12:30]
    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    03.03.2018 [20:56]
    From Alexander Zhilkin, Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation
    17.10.2017 [16:25]
    From Aleksey Sergeev, Secretary General of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States
    Other news in this section
    04.03.2018 [15:18]
    His Excellency Mr Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    04.03.2018 [13:35]
    From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
    04.03.2018 [12:30]
    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    03.03.2018 [20:56]
    From Alexander Zhilkin, Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation