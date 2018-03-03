From Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties in a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

I share the grief of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I offer condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died.

I wish the injured the soonest recovery.

Sincerely,

Nursultan Nazarbayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan