    From Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

    18.07.2020 [15:35]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and to the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, greetings and congratulations on the occasion of your country's Republic Day.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Paula-Mae Weekes,

    President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

