From Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
AzerTAg.az
18.07.2020 [15:35]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and to the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, greetings and congratulations on the occasion of your country's Republic Day.
Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Paula-Mae Weekes,
President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.07.2020 [16:30]
18.07.2020 [15:50]
18.07.2020 [13:29]
MULTIMEDIA
18.07.2020 [16:11]
18.07.2020 [14:07]
17.07.2020 [19:51]
16.07.2020 [22:20]
18.07.2020 [20:17]
18.07.2020 [19:35]
18.07.2020 [16:40]
18.07.2020 [12:05]
18.07.2020 [11:50]
18.07.2020 [10:56]
17.07.2020 [13:18]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
17.07.2020 [18:40]
16.07.2020 [18:31]
15.07.2020 [18:51]
13.07.2020 [17:23]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
17.07.2020 [14:54]
16.07.2020 [18:51]
16.07.2020 [17:11]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note