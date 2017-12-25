From Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am writing to you in order to convey my best wishes on your birthday. I hope this special moment brings nothing but joy to you, to your wonderful family and to the people of Azerbaijan.

I admire your visionary leadership and dedication to your country. Your strong values have offered the premises for success and will continue to guide the people of Azerbaijan in both challenging and peaceful times.

I would also like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family joyful holidays and a prosperous New Year.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Best regards,

Pavel Filip

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova