From Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and the government and people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.

I am pleased that this year we have strengthened people-to-people links and awareness of commercial opportunities between our countries. The bonds between our parliaments are an excellent bilateral link and as an expression of our shared commitment to democracy. Australia is a strong supporter of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.

Yours sincerely,

Peter Cosgrove

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia