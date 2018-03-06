    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine

    06.03.2018 [13:33]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    We in Ukraine were deeply saddened by the tragic news of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku that claimed lives.

    On behalf of the people of Ukraine and my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the soonest recovery.

    Sincerely,

    Petro Poroshenko

    President of Ukraine

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    06.03.2018 [20:37]
    From Dmitry Savelyev, Member of State Duma of the Russian Federation, head of Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group
    06.03.2018 [16:25]
    From Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation
    04.03.2018 [15:18]
    His Excellency Mr Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    04.03.2018 [13:35]
    From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation