From Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

We in Ukraine were deeply saddened by the tragic news of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku that claimed lives.

On behalf of the people of Ukraine and my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the soonest recovery.

Sincerely,

Petro Poroshenko

President of Ukraine