His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Your Excellency, I extend my congratulations and best wishes for the well-being and prosperity to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day. Sincerely, Philippe, King of the Belgians

AZERTAG.AZ : From Philippe, King of the Belgians

