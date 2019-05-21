    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Philippe, King of the Belgians

    21.05.2019 [15:57]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    I extend my congratulations and best wishes for the well-being and prosperity to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

    Sincerely,

    Philippe, King of the Belgians

