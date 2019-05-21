From Philippe, King of the Belgians
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I extend my congratulations and best wishes for the well-being and prosperity to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Sincerely,
Philippe, King of the Belgians
