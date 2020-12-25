From Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding
AzerTAg.az
25.12.2020 [19:58]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President Aliyev my warmest and heartfelt wishes on your birthday.
My prayers for your continued health and extraordinary leadership.
Rabbi Marc Schneier
President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.12.2020 [20:31]
25.12.2020 [20:09]
25.12.2020 [19:44]
MULTIMEDIA
25.12.2020 [16:32]
24.12.2020 [19:11]
24.12.2020 [12:13]
04.11.2020
25.12.2020 [19:47]
25.12.2020 [19:01]
25.12.2020 [19:08]
25.12.2020 [15:53]
25.12.2020 [15:23]
24.12.2020 [19:50]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
18.12.2020 [16:14]
18.12.2020 [09:19]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
22.12.2020 [16:25]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note