  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

    25.12.2020 [19:58]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Mr. President Aliyev my warmest and heartfelt wishes on your birthday.

    My prayers for your continued health and extraordinary leadership.

    Rabbi Marc Schneier

    President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2020 [20:31]
    From Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro
    25.12.2020 [20:09]
    From Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel
    25.12.2020 [19:44]
    From Hikmet Çetin, Former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    25.12.2020 [19:26]
    From Vardis Vardinoyannis, Chairman of Motor Oil Hellas and Vegas Oil and Gas companies, and his wife Marianna Vardinoyannis