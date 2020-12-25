His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. President Aliyev my warmest and heartfelt wishes on your birthday. My prayers for your continued health and extraordinary leadership. Rabbi Marc Schneier President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

AZERTAG.AZ : From Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter