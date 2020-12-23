From Raimonds Vejonis, Former President of Latvia, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear President, my warmest greeting on your birthday!
I highly appreciate the friendship, mutual respect, and close ties between Latvia and Azerbaijan.
I hope that the next year will be full of joy and personal happiness.
Wishing you all the best in the year to come.
Raimonds Vejonis
President of the Republic of Latvia 2015-2019
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
