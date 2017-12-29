    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Raimonds Vejonis, President of the Republic of Latvia

    29.12.2017 [20:01]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the people of Latvia and myself, allow me to convey the most cordial congratulations to you on your birthday. I would like to wish you good health, strength, and success as well as peace and prosperity of your country.

    I am delighted to see positive dynamics in our bilateral relations. Your recent visit to Latvia has created a solid foundation for further deepening of our already well-established cooperation.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my sincere wishes for successful and prosperous New Year to you and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Respectfully yours,

     

    Raimonds Vejonis

    President of the Republic of Latvia

