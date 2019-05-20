    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India

    20.05.2019 [17:58]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency, the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day.

    I am happy to note that the friendly relations between India and Azerbaijan are growing steadily based on our historical linkages and cooperation in several areas. I am confident that our bilateral relations will further strengthen and diversify in the years to come.

    I convey my best wishes for your Excellency’s good health and well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ram Nath Kovind

    President of the Republic of India

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2019 [18:31]
    From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    20.05.2019 [18:20]
    From Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq
    20.05.2019 [18:09]
    From Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
    20.05.2019 [17:48]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan