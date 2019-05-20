From Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency, the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day.

I am happy to note that the friendly relations between India and Azerbaijan are growing steadily based on our historical linkages and cooperation in several areas. I am confident that our bilateral relations will further strengthen and diversify in the years to come.

I convey my best wishes for your Excellency’s good health and well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Ram Nath Kovind

President of the Republic of India