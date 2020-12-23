  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Rashid Alimov, Former Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (2016-2018), Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    23.12.2020 [15:16]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    Let me join my heartfelt congratulations to you on Your birthday.

    Under your wise leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved tangible success in all spheres of life and enjoys a well-deserved prestige in the world arena.

    You pay much attention to the strengthening and development of multilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, whose activities are in great demand in the world community.

    Allow me, Your Excellency, to sincerely wish you good health and success in activities aimed at strengthening the sovereignty and statehood of Azerbaijan, and to the talented and hardworking Azerbaijani peoples’ well-being and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Rashid Alimov

    Former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (2016-2018)

    Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Rashid Alimov, Former Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (2016-2018), Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2020 [18:13]
    From Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    23.12.2020 [17:22]
    From Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    23.12.2020 [17:06]
    From Peter Medgyessy, Former Prime Minister of Hungary
    23.12.2020 [16:36]
    From Ivo Josipovic, Former President of the Republic of Croatia