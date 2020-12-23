From Rashid Alimov, Former Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (2016-2018), Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Let me join my heartfelt congratulations to you on Your birthday.

Under your wise leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved tangible success in all spheres of life and enjoys a well-deserved prestige in the world arena.

You pay much attention to the strengthening and development of multilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, whose activities are in great demand in the world community.

Allow me, Your Excellency, to sincerely wish you good health and success in activities aimed at strengthening the sovereignty and statehood of Azerbaijan, and to the talented and hardworking Azerbaijani peoples’ well-being and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Rashid Alimov

Former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (2016-2018)

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center