From Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
AzerTAg.az
13.03.2018 [15:34]
His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.
I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the bereaved families of the victims.
Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Raul Castro Ruz
President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
