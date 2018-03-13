    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

    13.03.2018 [15:34]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Mr President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

    I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the bereaved families of the victims.

    Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Sincerely,

     

    Raul Castro Ruz

    President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    13.03.2018 [14:18]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
    13.03.2018 [11:26]
    From Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
    13.03.2018 [10:51]
    From Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe
    10.03.2018 [14:18]
    From Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia