From Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President, dear brother,

I was deeply saddened by the news of a fire at the Rehabilitation Center in Baku that killed 25 your citizens and wounded many others.

We share the grief of the brotherly Azerbaijan from the bottom of our hearts. On behalf of my people, I pray that Allah rests the souls of the dead in peace, extend my condolences to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, and wish the injured the soonest recovery.

Mr President, taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency health, and extend my best regards for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of the Republic of Turkey