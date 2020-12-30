  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Rene van der Linden, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

    30.12.2020 [15:12]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

    First of all, congratulations with your birthday.

    On the eve of 2021, I wish you and all your loved ones health, happiness and well-being.

    May the new year bring further prosperity to your country and your citizens.

    I wish you all the success in dealing with the economic, social and political challenges.

    All the best and warm personal regards,

     

    Rene van der Linden

    Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Rene van der Linden, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    30.12.2020 [18:45]
    From Dalia Itzik, Former President of Israel, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    30.12.2020 [10:52]
    From Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria
    29.12.2020 [19:35]
    From Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation
    28.12.2020 [14:19]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan