From Rene van der Linden, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group
AzerTAg.az
30.12.2020 [15:12]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear President Ilham Aliyev,
First of all, congratulations with your birthday.
On the eve of 2021, I wish you and all your loved ones health, happiness and well-being.
May the new year bring further prosperity to your country and your citizens.
I wish you all the success in dealing with the economic, social and political challenges.
All the best and warm personal regards,
Rene van der Linden
Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group
