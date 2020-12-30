From Rene van der Linden, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

First of all, congratulations with your birthday.

On the eve of 2021, I wish you and all your loved ones health, happiness and well-being.

May the new year bring further prosperity to your country and your citizens.

I wish you all the success in dealing with the economic, social and political challenges.

All the best and warm personal regards,

Rene van der Linden

Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group