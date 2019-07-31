From Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Burkina Faso and on my own behalf, I extend to you my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s national day, the Republic Day.

Please be confident that I am always ready to work with you to continuously strengthen friendship and cooperation between our countries.

Mr President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Roch Marc Christian Kabore

President of Burkina Faso