From Rosen Plevneliev, Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria
AzerTAg.az
24.12.2020 [17:56]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear Mr. President,
Under your leadership Azerbaijan became modern, strong, respected and peaceful country, a good Friend and a trusted Partner for the global community. At Nizami Ganjavi International Center we are very proud to share and support this vision.
Happy Birthday!
Let you, your family and people of Azerbaijan be happy, healthy and full of optimism about the future!
Sincerely,
Rosen Plevneliev
President of the Republic of Bulgaria 2012-2017
Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
