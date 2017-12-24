From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my most cordial congratulations and wishes for good health, prosperity and success in your highly responsible endeavors.

I would like to take this good occasion, and to express my gratitude for your warm hospitality during my official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan made this October, as well as my satisfaction with the results achieved during the visit. I am confident that the cooperation between our states will continue to develop and deepen as it is based on the most solid foundation – the friendly relations between our peoples.

Waiting for your visit to Bulgaria in 2018, please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria