    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

    24.12.2017 [10:06]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my most cordial congratulations and wishes for good health, prosperity and success in your highly responsible endeavors.

    I would like to take this good occasion, and to express my gratitude for your warm hospitality during my official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan made this October, as well as my satisfaction with the results achieved during the visit. I am confident that the cooperation between our states will continue to develop and deepen as it is based on the most solid foundation – the friendly relations between our peoples.

    Waiting for your visit to Bulgaria in 2018, please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Rumen Radev

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    22.11.2017 [17:42]
    From Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia
    14.09.2017 [17:51]
    From Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia
    18.08.2017 [00:42]
    From Omar Hassan Ahmed El-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan
    18.07.2017 [16:25]
    From Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [12:01]
    From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    24.12.2017 [11:27]
    From Gjorge Ivanov, President of the Republic of Macedonia
    24.12.2017 [11:15]
    From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania
    24.12.2017 [10:20]
    From Filip Vujanovic, President of Montenegro