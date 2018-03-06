From Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On my own behalf and on behalf of all Tatars, I extend my deepest condolences to you over heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

We share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of this tragedy and wish them patience.

Sincerely,

Rustam Minnikhanov,

President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation