    From Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

    06.03.2018 [16:25]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of all Tatars, I extend my deepest condolences to you over heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

    We share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of this tragedy and wish them patience.

    Sincerely,

    Rustam Minnikhanov,

    President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

