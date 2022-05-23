From Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

I am convinced that the centuries-old ties of friendship, strategic partnership and mutual support between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and open up new horizons in line with the interests of our peoples.

I am pleased to note that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, signed in Baku on April 23, 1997, which plays a fundamental role in our interstate relations.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, new accomplishments in your high state activities, and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Sadyr Japarov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic