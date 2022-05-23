  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

    23.05.2022 [16:39]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

    I am convinced that the centuries-old ties of friendship, strategic partnership and mutual support between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and open up new horizons in line with the interests of our peoples.

    I am pleased to note that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, signed in Baku on April 23, 1997, which plays a fundamental role in our interstate relations.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness, new accomplishments in your high state activities, and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Sadyr Japarov

    President of the Kyrgyz Republic

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2022 [16:14]
    To His Holiness Pope Francis
    21.05.2022 [19:51]
    From Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
    21.05.2022 [19:40]
    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    21.05.2022 [19:17]
    From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia