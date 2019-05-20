From Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, my brother Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,

On behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of your country - Republic Day. I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of Azerbaijan lasting development and prosperity.

With best regards to Your Excellency,

Your brother,

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia