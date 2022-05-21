  • HOMEPAGE
    From Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

    21.05.2022 [18:45]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

    Your Excellency, my brother Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,

    It is on the occasion of your country’s national holiday, the Independence Day, that we extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency. We wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

    With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,

    Your brother,

    Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

    Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

