From Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend to You my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.

1918 is a special date for our countries since Georgia and Azerbaijan simultaneously gained independence 104 years ago and set an aim to build strong and free states. I avail myself of this opportunity and once again express my gratitude for Azerbaijan's unwavering support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On this remarkable day, I would like to emphasize that Georgia and Azerbaijan are united by historic friendship, good-neighborly relations, and tight strategic partnership. I would like to thank You personally for Your immense contribution to strengthening the friendship and partnership between our countries. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will take our cooperation to an even higher level and make many effective steps for strengthening stability, peace, and security in the region.

Your Excellency, please once again accept the assurances of my highest consideration and the wishes for success in your endeavors, as well as peace, health, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabichvili

President of Georgia