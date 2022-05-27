  • HOMEPAGE
    From Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland

    27.05.2022 [16:39]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the occasion of the 104th Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for your well-being and for the prosperity of your country and its people.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

     

    Sauli Niinistö

    President of the Republic of Finland

     

