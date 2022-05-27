From Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 104th Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for your well-being and for the prosperity of your country and its people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sauli Niinistö

President of the Republic of Finland