From Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

Please convey my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the artillery attack of the Armenian Armed Forces in Tovuz region, on the border area of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat to regional peace with far-reaching consequences.

I hope that the situation will calm down and that a lasting, peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be reached in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Sefik Dzaferovic,

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina