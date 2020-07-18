From Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
AzerTAg.az
18.07.2020 [16:30]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear President Aliyev,
Please convey my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the artillery attack of the Armenian Armed Forces in Tovuz region, on the border area of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat to regional peace with far-reaching consequences.
I hope that the situation will calm down and that a lasting, peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be reached in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
Sefik Dzaferovic,
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.07.2020 [15:50]
18.07.2020 [15:35]
18.07.2020 [13:29]
MULTIMEDIA
18.07.2020 [16:11]
18.07.2020 [14:07]
17.07.2020 [19:51]
16.07.2020 [22:20]
18.07.2020 [20:17]
18.07.2020 [19:35]
18.07.2020 [16:40]
18.07.2020 [12:05]
18.07.2020 [11:50]
18.07.2020 [10:56]
17.07.2020 [13:18]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
17.07.2020 [18:40]
16.07.2020 [18:31]
15.07.2020 [18:51]
13.07.2020 [17:23]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
17.07.2020 [14:54]
16.07.2020 [18:51]
16.07.2020 [17:11]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note